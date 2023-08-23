Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,465. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

