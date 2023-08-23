Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Starcore International Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

