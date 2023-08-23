Steven M. Chaouki Sells 949 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,937. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.