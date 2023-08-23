Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $205,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $219.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.75.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

