StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.36 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.25.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.