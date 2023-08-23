StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.36 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.