StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

