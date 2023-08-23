StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.26%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

