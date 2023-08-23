StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
Mannatech stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $27.30.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.26%.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
