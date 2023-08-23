StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.