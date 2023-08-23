StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

