StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,922,795.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $875,888.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,795.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 353,959 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

