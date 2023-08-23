Streamr (DATA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $2.17 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,016,486,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,956,753 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

