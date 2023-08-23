Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 91.10 ($1.16). 904,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 859,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.40 ($1.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital raised Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Strix Group Stock Performance

About Strix Group

The stock has a market cap of £194.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

