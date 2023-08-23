Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Substratum has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $6.92 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024082 USD and is down -35.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $60.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

