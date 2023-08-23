Sui (SUI) Price Up 16.7% This Week

Sui (SUI) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Sui has a total market capitalization of $439.09 million and approximately $329.46 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sui has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,162,190 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 723,162,190.4615384 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.56753833 USD and is up 10.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $271,075,810.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

