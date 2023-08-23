SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading 9.5% Higher

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $11.82. 58,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 619,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

