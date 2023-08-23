SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,327 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SunOpta by 16.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 139,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.45.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

