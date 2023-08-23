Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Shares Down 2.9%

Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 123,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a PE ratio of 55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.
Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.
