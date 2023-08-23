Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHO. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.72 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

