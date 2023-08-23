Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692,255 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.72% of Dollar General worth $333,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,085. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.24.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

