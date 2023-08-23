Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $566.38 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,796,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,440 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 3.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in AON were worth $566,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.86. The company had a trading volume of 485,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,429. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

