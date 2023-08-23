Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 429,036 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,036 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises approximately 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $322,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ball by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $52.38. 1,357,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

