Tacita Capital Inc Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

