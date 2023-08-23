TAGStone Capital Inc. Has $13.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TAGStone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.48. The stock has a market cap of $344.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

