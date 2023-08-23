TAGStone Capital Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,932. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.64 on Wednesday, hitting $294.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,426,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,077,559. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $757.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

