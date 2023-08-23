Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Sold by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. Tekla Healthcare Investors comprises 0.4% of Elequin Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 156,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,687. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

