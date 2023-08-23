Terran Coin (TRR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,030.29

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $13,030.29 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

