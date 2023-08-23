Terran Coin (TRR) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $12,470.69 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

