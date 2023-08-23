Tezos Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $671.91 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 970,906,886 coins and its circulating supply is 949,883,932 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.