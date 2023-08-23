The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.31. 890,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,306. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

