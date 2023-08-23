The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 353,959 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $410,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 300,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

