The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $2,164,768.34 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CI stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.97. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

