The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $207,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.86. 388,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,312. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

