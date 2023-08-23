The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Neutral

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

CCOI stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,737. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $39,700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $2,355,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 654,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

