The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $93,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5,249.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

PGR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

