Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $211.45 million and $1.71 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00028045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,255,039,216 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.