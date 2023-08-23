Threshold (T) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $189.12 million and $3.71 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,390.20 or 1.00059862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01870532 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,341,684.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

