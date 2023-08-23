Tia Sherringham Sells 12,516 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $951,341.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,811,842.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DASH traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

