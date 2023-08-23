Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TOL stock traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $83.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.