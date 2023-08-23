Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.35

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.35 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.06 ($0.15). Totally shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 49,873 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Totally from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Totally from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Totally alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Totally

Totally Stock Performance

Totally Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The company has a market capitalization of £23.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,179.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Totally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.