TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCON. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

