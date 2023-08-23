Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $194.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $197.23 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.