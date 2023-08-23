Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 4,018.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,481,429 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372,603 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Transocean worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Transocean by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,332,000 after acquiring an additional 658,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 12,864,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998,814. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

