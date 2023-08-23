Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.43 and traded as high as C$4.67. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 314,393 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on TCW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

