Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Peter Large Sells 1,020 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Large also recently made the following trade(s):

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. 1,137,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Trimble by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Trimble by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

