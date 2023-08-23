Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE TRT opened at $6.33 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.58% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

