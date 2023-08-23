TRON Price Tops $0.0776 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 4% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and approximately $25.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,393,808,013 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

