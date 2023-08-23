TRON Price Tops $0.0776 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 4% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and approximately $25.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009198 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002689 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002700 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001269 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,393,808,013 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
