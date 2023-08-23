U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Cut by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 8,125,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,387,281. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

