U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Up 1%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. 23,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 33,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,331,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

