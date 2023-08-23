Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) is set to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its FY24 guidance at $24.70-$25.40 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $430.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

