Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 190.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201,909 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,281 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.